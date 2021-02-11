John Dolan School is moving to Level 4 of the provincial Safe Schools Plan, Saskatoon Public Schools announced Wednesday evening.

The school board says the decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ On Monday the school division was notified of the first positive case of COVID-19 at the school. One classroom was closed due to an isolation order.

Classes will move to online learning Thursday and Friday. School is off next week for February break. In-person classes are expected to resume February 22.

John Dolan School provides a specialized education program for students with disabilities, and those who are medically fragile.

Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 221 positive COVID-19 cases.