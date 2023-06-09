Special events buses between Windsor-Detroit sell out for Taylor Swift concerts

Transit Windsor says the Special Event tunnel buses are sold out for the two Taylor Swift concerts this weekend.

The bus runs between Windsor and Detroit for the concerts Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Riders booked their trips in advance through a reservation portal.

Executive director Tyson Cragg tells AM800 they were expecting a busy weekend.

"We've got five buses assigned for tonight's show on Friday and then we have another six assigned for tomorrow. So 11 buses total that we're sending over there with the Taylor Swift fans, so we anticipated this and we got as much out there as we can spare right now."

His advice for riders is to make sure you're at the downtown bus terminal early, be well behaved and be respectful to the driver. He is also asking riders to have proper documentation for the border and proof that you're attending the show.

Buses will be departing the Downtown Windsor bus terminal starting at 4:40 p.m, according to Transit Windsor's Special Events Reservation System.