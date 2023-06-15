Special guests for this year's Brain Tumour Walk

After three years of COVID-19 restrictions and virtual events, the brain tumour walk has returned.

Amazing Race Canada winners Catherine Wreford, who is a survivor of a brain tumour, and Craig Ramsay who is originally from Harrow, will join this year’s event.

They’re joining other local survivors, researchers, healthcare workers, volunteers and families to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

The walk begins at the WFCU centre this Saturday at 10 a.m.