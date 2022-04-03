Special needs man from Woodstock, Ont. attends NHL game in Philadelphia as special guest

A Woodstock, Ont. man’s dream trip started out with a moment he’s sure to never forget.

Brandon Killam, 20, a die-hard Philadelphia Flyers Fan was invited to Saturday’s game where the Flyers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

According to NBS Sports, Flyers goalie Carter Hart took a minute to take a photo with Killam before taking the net.

Killam, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, TMJ dysfunction, and amniotic band syndrome was invited by the NHL team to watch a game in-person.

Not just any invite, it came from Gritty, the Flyers mascot who sent a personal video to Killam after his father Jeff reached out to the team’s marketing department.

While the family had asked about possibly meeting a player, it was not possible due to COVID protocols. But Hart took the photo with Killam from behind the glass so he had a photo of the exciting night.

According to NBC Sports, Killam is a huge fan of Hart, especially after seeing his AC/DC-themed mask — Killam’s favourite band.

Saturday night was Killam’s first time seeing the Flyers play in person.