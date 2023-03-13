Special northern Ont. First Nation headdress, stolen vehicle found

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said his vehicle containing his 'ceremonial and sacred' headdress that was stolen over the weekend in Mississauga has been found.

McLeod was in southern Ontario for the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament when his truck was stolen out of the Sandman Signature Mississauga Hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

Monday afternoon, he announced police called him to tell him his vehicle and its contents had been found.

"On behalf of myself and all of Nipissing Nation, we cannot thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and support during this ordeal," the chief said in a Facebook post.

"Miigwech to all who prayed for its safe return. Our community and myself are forever grateful. Many, many miigweches."

The headdress "was reconstructed following more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians, and geographers (all familiar with the resources available 100 years ago). The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress. The seven white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the seven grandfather/grandmother teachings."

Opening ceremonies for the hockey tournament were held Sunday and games are being held Monday through Wednesday with the championships happening on Thursday.