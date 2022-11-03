Special Olympians to qualify for bowling events in Coldwater alley

Five-pin bowling is now a winter sport for the Special Olympians.

To that end, 30-plus bowlers will gather in the Coldwater Bowling Centre each Tuesday night to sharpen their bowling skills and have fun in the community.

Typically, the athletes from Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn and other communities around Orillia will train for 20 weeks before qualifying a provincial tournament next spring, said Helliana Rothenburg, program consultant of Special Olympics Ontario.

“When you think of our mission – enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through sport – getting to represent your province is very important,” Rothenburg said.

“They’re very serious sports athletes. It’s not just the sport – just being involved in a movement you get to be successful at, going to the next level, they really thrive on that.”

There will be a qualifying Ontario tournament where select athletes are sent to the national team, she said.

“Orillia has had success in bowling. A handful of athletes from Orillia qualified last time for nationals,” she said.

National games in Calgary will encompass all winter sports, including alpine, cross country, skiing, speed and figure skating and floor hockey.