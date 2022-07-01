Special Olympics athletes celebrate Canada Day with torch run
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was back Friday in London.
More than 100 torch runners and Special Olympics athletes ran from downtown London to Labatt Park for the 35th year where they kicked off the London Majors Canada Day baseball game.
This is just one of multiple events held throughout the year in London by law enforcement officers with the main goal being to raise $50,000 in the region.
Mark McGugan, the National Law Enforcement Torch Run director is also a London Police Sergeant.
Other than the money, he says the run also raises awareness for Special Olympics London.
“It’s important to help these special athletes prepare, train and participate in sporting events,” said McGugan.
Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes from London have always had a great partnership, according to McGugan.
“To see the energy and excitement these special athletes bring is contagious to all who are apart of their journey,” he added.
