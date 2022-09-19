Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatus

The Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.

On Monday, the two teams met at Saginaw Public School in Cambridge to resume the tradition.

Const. Brad Hickey, public information officer with Waterloo region police said this is the first time they have been able to play since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“It’s very important for both sides. For members of our own organization to get out and interact with the athletes. They love it, they love coming out, having fun. For the athletes, they look forward to it. It’s a social event for them to get out and have a lot of fun amongst the community,” said Hickey.

Cambridge Tigers player Barry O’Rourke said he has been playing with the team for 22 years.

“My favourite part is I get to hang out with my coach and see his family and my friends that are here today,” said O’Rourke.

As for how he thought the game might go, O’Rourke was confident his team was going to come out ahead.

“Every year when Waterloo regional police play, the Cambridge Tigers win,” he said.

Sure enough, the Tigers came out with the 10-9 victory.

The last time the two teams met was in 2019, the 4th year that WRPS participated in the match.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, since back when Chief Larkin was the Chief of the Waterloo region police,” said O’Rourke.