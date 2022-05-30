Special Olympics Canada in need of funding to restore programming to pre-pandemic levels

After a challenging two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Canada is gearing up to get more than 14,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers back in the games.

The organization's goal is to empower people with an intellectual disability through sport, health and fitness, and now more than ever, it's in need of funding to restore its programming to pre-pandemic levels.

Ambassador Ava Grantham's father, Paul, has been a part of the organization since before she was born.

"When we were expecting Ava, we were pretty sure she had Down syndrome, so Jenn and I wanted to get more involved and be more educated, and that's literally how we got involved," said Paul.

Paul says the organization has made a huge difference for him and his family.

"My experience with Special Olympics was very minimal prior to, and helped open our eyes to what the future may bring for Ava, and just set us up to help her out with sports and just being active," he said.

This week, Sobeys is hosting a national fundraising campaign with 100 per cent of its proceeds going towards Special Olympics. Paul says campaigns like this one are what help his daughter maintain a happy and healthy life.

He says anyone thinking about getting involved in the organization will soon discover it's well worth it.

"Just get involved as soon as you can and be open to experience, and don't expect much, because you may think it's going one way and it's going to go the other, but it will be a beautiful journey," he said.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Special Olympics Canada can visit its website.