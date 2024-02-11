Special Olympics volunteers gather ahead of upcoming Calgary games
With the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Calgary 2024 just a little more than two weeks away, nearly 1,000 volunteers gathered for a pre-game rally on Sunday.
The Special Olympics will draw athletes and volunteers from across Canada to Calgary for the games at the end of this month.
Tourism Calgary says it’s one of the largest volunteer driven events the city has had since the 1988 Winter Olympics.
"The outreach from the community and the excitement for the event has been fantastic and it hasn't been a hard sell," said Carson Ackroyd of Tourism Calgary. "People really want to step up and make this experience for the athletes across Canada. We actually think that the volunteers are going to have an equally amazing experience by becoming volunteers as the athletes will experiencing the games."
Monday night on CTV News at Six we will introduce you to members of the Special Olympics Alberta bowling team as they prepare for the games.
The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Calgary 2024 begin in Calgary February 27.
About 1,500 volunteers are expected to take part.
