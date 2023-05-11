Special statement issued for Calgary amid hot weekend forecast
Calgary is going to be so sunny and warm this weekend that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.
The statement warns Calgary will see unseasonably hot, dry conditions.
"The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday," the national weather agency said.
Daytime highs are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s, while overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low teens.
"These daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees C above seasonal values," Environment Canada said.
With the elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase.
The average daytime high for this time of year, according to Environment Canada's website, is about 16 C.
DEVELOPMENT OF FUNNEL CLOUDS
A second weather advisory issued for Calgary warns the conditions on Thursday are "favourable for the development of funnel clouds."
"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," said Environment Canada. "This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."
