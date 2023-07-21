Special traps help keep microplastics out of Sault waterways

Multiple storm sewers in Sault Ste. Marie are now equipped with devices to keep microplastics out of local waterways.

The pilot project is being funded by the city and is focusing on high-traffic areas.

Called ‘Litta Traps,’ the mesh devices were installed in eight stormwater basins throughout the city this week.

"The plastic and other debris will end up being caught in it, and then it will leave the rest of the water free to flow into the sewer grates and act normally," said Daniel Featherstone of the Lake Huron North Collaborative.

The Trapping the Flow pilot project cost more than $7,000 and was funded through the city’s green innovation fund.

The goal is to reduce the amount of plastic that enters the St. Marys River and, eventually, the Great Lakes.

"It causes a lot of important impacts on the watershed in general, and also can affect recreation, tourism, fisheries, and even the water that we drink,” Featherstone said.

Emily Cormier, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said microplastics have a wide impact.

"They can impact animals, all the way down to the zooplankton, the smallest of the small,” Cormier said.

“They might misinterpret the microplastics as food and they wind up ingesting that."

The eight traps were positioned in specific locations, relatively close to the water.

"Areas where there's a lot of foot traffic, events, and therefore a lot of plastic pollutions that don't always end up in the waste bins," Featherstone said.

The first trap installed near the public library will eventually have an educational sign.

"The Innovation Centre has partnered … with the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library to launch a 'Libraries Love Lakes' campaign where they're actually going to have a display of books about water and protecting our waters," Cormier said.

After the six-month pilot project ends, Featherstone will report to the city on how much, and what has been captured in the traps.

The initial eight devices come with a 25-year lifespan.