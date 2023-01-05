Special weather statement ends in N.S., messy conditions continue
A mix of wintry weather has caused several school closures and messy driving conditions in Nova Scotia.
A special weather statement warning of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets was issued across the province Wednesday and ended just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers were met with the wintry mix during the early-morning commute after precipitation started overnight.
Schools in Digby County and Annapolis County are closed for the day, as well as South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools. CSAP classes in the Clare and South Shore region are also cancelled.
Schools in the Halifax area remain open, though Halifax Regional Police has advised commuters to use caution on roads. Several Halifax Transit buses were on snow plan routes Thursday morning.
The City of Halifax says crews are clearing snow and applying salt to all streets, sidewalks and bike lanes.
Snow is expected to build in eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday evening and night.
Southern New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, while Prince Edward Island is expected to get about 5 centimetres. Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton will likely see a 5-centimetre mix of snow and ice pellets.
