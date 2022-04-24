Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.

The statement covers Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and up through Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Waterloo-Wellington and Grey Bruce.

Isolated strong wind gusts and thunderstorms are associated with a system expected late Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the thunderstorms are not expected to be particularly strong but isolated wind gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h will be possible.