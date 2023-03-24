Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
According to Environment Canada, freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
Precipitation will likely begin as a period of freezing rain or a brief period of snow followed by a rapid transition to a period of freezing rain.
The freezing rain may last for a few hours before changing over to showers or rain Saturday afternoon. A few millimetres of ice accretion are possible.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Friday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Risk of freezing rain before morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low zero.
Saturday: Freezing rain changing to rain showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the afternoon. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 late in the afternoon. High 10.
Sunday: Cloudy. Windy. High plus 5.
Monday: Sunny. High plus 4.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
