Special weather statement for Sudbury as plenty of rain ahead

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Sudbury on Friday as steady rain in the next few days could aggravate flood fears.

Between 5-10 mm of rain is expected Friday, followed by between 10 and 25 mm by Saturday evening.

“Periods of rain are affecting portions of northeastern Ontario this morning, and will continue to do so for much of the day,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

“Confidence in where the heaviest rainfall will occur Saturday is still low. Although these amounts are not particularly high, the area is sensitive to any additional rainfall. Rainfall warnings may be required for some regions.”

Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is coordinating an effort to get sandbags to residents who may need them as flooding affects areas west of Naughton.