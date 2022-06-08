Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent in effect, rainfall up to 25mm possible

A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions due to heavy showers expected in the evening.

Environment Canada issued the statement Wednesday evening with the forecast calling for additional rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 mm.

The forecaster says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and could be a potential hazard.

Light rain started in the evening over regions along the southern and eastern shores of Lake Huron and the northern shore of Lake Erie.

Heavier showers are expected to move in later in the evening, the statement says. The ground may have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall due to the heavy amount.

The rain is expected to end late Wednesday evening or overnight.