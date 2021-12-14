Special weather statement: Freezing rain possible in Ottawa

Freezing rain could be on the way in Ottawa this week, but there is sun in the forecast before then.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day in Ottawa with a high of 0 C. Temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for possible freezing rain Wednesday afternoon.

The risk of freezing rain will end early that evening as temperatures rise. There could be some snow early in the afternoon ahead of the freezing rain.

On Thursday, expect above seasonal temperatures with a high of 13 C and showers throughout the day.