Special weather statement in effect

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.

The weather authority is warning the areas of London, Parkhill, Eastern and Western Middlesex County, Komoka and Strathroy that hot and increasingly humid weather is expected on Monday into Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to reach near 30C in many areas with a brief dip into the mid to upper teens at night.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 30s, and with minimum temperatures in the low twenties in many areas, little relief from the heat is expected.

Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday.

Monday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind light this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday: Sunny. High 21.

Friday: Sunny. High 21.