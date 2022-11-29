Special Weather Statement in effect

A special weather statement form Environment Canada blankets all of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

For Windsor-Essex, strong winds are expected into Wednesday night – some gusting upwards of 80 km/h.

The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

The weather authority is warning that strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break and that isolated utility outages may occur.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and after midnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 6.

Wednesday: Periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy. A few flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. Temperature falling to minus 2 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the afternoon.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 6.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.