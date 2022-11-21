Special weather statement in effect along Lake Erie
Communities along Lake Erie are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
The statement covers Elgin to Niagara. Strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected Monday and coming to an end early this evening.
Environment Canada warns of “loose objects may be tossed by the wind.... isolate power outages are possible.”
Grey-Bruce is also under a special weather statement for strong winds coming off Lake Huron.
Monday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 3 C. Wind chill -12 C this morning.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Low -6 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C. Wind chill -8 C in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 5 C.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 7 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 4 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4 C.
