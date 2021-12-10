Freezing Rain Warning, Rainfall Warning issued for Ottawa, with 20 to 40 mm of rain expected

A wet and windy weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa, with a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain expected Friday night before heavy rain falls on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning and a Rainfall Warning for the city of Ottawa.

"A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track northeast across the Great Lakes on Saturday. Precipitation may begin as snow overnight before transitioning to freezing rain early Saturday morning and then to rain late in the morning," said the weather agency Friday afternoon.

Ottawa could see 20 to 40 mm of rain by Saturday evening, with winds gusting to 70-80 km/h on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning and Rainfall Warning for Cornwall, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Winchester, Brockville, Prescott, Gananoque, Merrickville, Kemptville, Kingston and Napanee.

Those areas could see 20 to 40 mm of rain and wind gusts up to 120 km/h.

A Freezing Rain Warning and a Rainfall Warning are in effect for the Renfrew-Pembroke area. Freezing rain is expected Saturday morning, followed by 20 to 40 mm of rain.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Periods of rain or freezing rain beginning overnight. Low minus 1 C.

Saturday will see a few showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries in the evening. Clearing before morning. Low minus 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, high plus 2 C.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud for both days.