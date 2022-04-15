iHeartRadio

Special weather statement in effect for London area due to strong winds

A windy day in Windsor, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex on Friday.

The forecaster said strong southwest winds gusting up to 70 km/hr are forecast to develop late Friday morning.

“These strong winds will continue through the afternoon before weakening this evening,” said the statement.

Some damage to tree branches may occur as well as local power outages.

