Snowfall warning in effect for Ottawa

A mixed bag of winter weather is headed towards the capital, and periods of heavy rain and snow are expected over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and a special weather statement for Ottawa.

Rain will begin this evening and 15-25 mm are expected by tomorrow afternoon. Then, the temperature is expected to drop and the rain will turn into snow.

The snowfall warning for the city says total accumulation of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the warning states. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Clouds will roll in this evening and there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast. Periods of rain will begin later tonight and temperatures will remain steady at 6 C overnight.

The rain will continue into tomorrow and change to snow in the afternoon. Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 8 C, but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Expect periods of heavy snow tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.

On Friday – expect periods of snow and a high of -10 C.