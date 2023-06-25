Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region

A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada is warning of upwards of 50 mm of rain possible from slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible with the remidner that heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday night: Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount of 10 to 20 mm. Low 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.