Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
Environment Canada is warning of upwards of 50 mm of rain possible from slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible with the remidner that heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday night: Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount of 10 to 20 mm. Low 17.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29.
Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
