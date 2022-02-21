Special Weather Statement in effect for region ahead of 'significant rainfall'
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for southern Ontario as “significant rainfall is expected.”
The forecaster said total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres is possible.
The areas affected include London-Middlesex, Elgin, Lambton, Oxford, Brant, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Norfolk, Haldimand, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.
“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” said the statement.
There is a risk of light freezing precipitation over Oakridges moraine and portions of southwestern Ontario Monday night.
Periods of rain are expected to begin Monday night and persist through to Tuesday night.
For information concerning flooding, residents can consult local conservation authorities or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.
