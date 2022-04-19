iHeartRadio

Special weather statement in effect for the region

The regions shaded in grey are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, April 19, 2022. (Source: Environment Canada)

The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and surrounding areas.

Strong wind gusts are expected in the afternoon and early evening and could be upwards of 70 to 80 km/h.

