Special weather statement in effect for Toronto as hot long weekend gets underway

It's going to be a hot and muggy Victoria Day long weekend across much of the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton, advising of hot and humid conditions expected Friday and Saturday.

Toronto is set to see a high of 31 C Friday, feeling more like 33 with the humidex. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler near the lake.

Overnight a low of 21C is expected, meaning there will be little relief from the high temperatures.

Then on Saturday a high of 29 C is expected, feeling more like 32 with the humidex.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, with a high of 26 C expected.

The balmy temperatures mark the first stretch of hot weather in the city so far this year and Environment Canada warned that the “conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat.”

“Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses,” the weather agency said in its statement.

The statement advised people to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty and to keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to persist through most of the weekend, though there is a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is expected to cool down significantly to a high of around 18 C.

People might need to be creative if they are looking to beat the heat. Swimming pools, splash pads and other water amenities remain closed.

However there will be a few more options for outdoor activities starting Saturday. As of May 22, outdoor recreational amenities such as golf courses, driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks can reopen with restrictions in place.

Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will also be expanded to five people and can include members of different households.

However all other existing public health restrictions remain in effect.