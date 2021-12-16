Special weather statement in effect for Toronto as strong winds expected

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as strong winds are expected on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement as strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/hr. are expected through this evening.

The national weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the province is causing the strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

The winds may cause utility outages to occur, tree branches to break and toss loose objects around, Environment Canada warned.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted Thursday morning that strong winds last weekend caused “many issues” for their systems, which includes GO Transit and UP Express, and said crews are preparing for a repeat outcome today.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is advising customers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport as flights might be impacted by the windy weather conditions.

Today’s high is set to be a record breaking 16 C, well above the average high for today of 0.8 C.

High winds may impact operations today. Check your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/siQEK1eP2c before leaving for the airport. Thanks for your patience as our ground crews work in these challenging conditions to get you safely on your way. #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/FagW5303tT