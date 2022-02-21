Special Weather Statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to possible 'significant rainfall'

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as “significant rainfall is expected.”

The forecaster said total rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres is possible.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” said the statement.

There is a risk of light freezing precipitation over Oakridges moraine and portions of southwestern Ontario Monday night.

Periods of rain are expected to begin Monday night and persist through to Tuesday night.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued Watershed Conditions Statement due to the likelihood of minor flooding and a potential for ice movement on surface water.