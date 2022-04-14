iHeartRadio

Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds

image.jpg

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.

The forecaster says to expect strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/hr Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Wind gusts for the remainder of the day are expected to be near 60 km/hr in westerly or southwesterly winds.

Winds are expected to ease slowly through Thursday evening.

Strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.

12