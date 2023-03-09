Winter weather travel advisory issued for Windsor-Essex with up to 15cm of snow expected

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Friday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has forecast upwards of 15 cm of snow for Friday with slipper surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.

The snow is expected to start Friday morning over southern Ontario and reach the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.

The City of Windsor is reminding drivers to take caution and leave extra room for stopping as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery.

Both the morning and afternoon rush hour are expected to be affected by the storm, city officials warn. This may cause delays due to the changing road conditions.

“Try to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road,” officials said in a news release.

City and contractor crews are preparing for more snow in the forecast. Environment Canada predicts wet snow will begin early Friday morning and continue throughout the day before tapering off. Here are some tips for a safe commute: https://t.co/hBHqNthZXV #YQG #YQGTraffic pic.twitter.com/96GzuFaFw0

Here's what the forecast is expected to look like for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Light snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.