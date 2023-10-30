Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.

It says early-season snowfall is expected in the higher terrain in northern Nova Scotia; inland areas away from the coast in Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.

Snowfall is expected to range from two centimetres to 10 centimetres across the Maritimes, and is forecast to last all day.

The weather agency says snow is expected to be wet, and will mix or change over to rain completely for areas near the coastline.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada also says a second more widespread snowfall is anticipated Wednesday and Wednesday night for most of Nova Scotia, with the potential for hazardous travel conditions.

With files from The Canadian Press