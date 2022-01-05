Special Weather Statement issued as cold front blows into Windsor area
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex due to strong winds.
Strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h are expected on Wednesday.
The forecaster says a cold front will sweep through southern Ontario in the afternoon and evening bringing strong southwest winds.
There’s also a 70 per cent chance of flurries late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Temperature falling to -7C this afternoon.
The evening will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -8C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday - Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -4C.
- Friday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6C.
- Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.
- Sunday - Periods of snow or rain. High 2C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -0.6C and the average low is -7.6C.
-
