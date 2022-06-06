Special weather statement issued as up to 50mm of rain possible in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible significant rainfall amounts.
Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm is expected by Tuesday morning.
Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.
Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west. The precipitation is expected to end on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.
Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of 28C, but feeling more like 31C with the humidex.
The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a few showers beginning in the afternoon. South wind gusting to 40km/hr.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- A few showers ending in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and a high 22.
- Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high 24.
- A mix of sun and cloud again on Thursday, with a high 26.
- Friday will be cloudy with a high 23.
