Special weather statement issued for all of northeastern Ontario

The possibility of freezing rain prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for communities across northeastern Ontario.

North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, along with numerous other communities, could see a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

"A mix of snow and ice pellets is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning or afternoon and persist into Thursday," Environment Canada said in the statement.

"Significant freezing rain with ice accretion is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. However, at this time there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. A freezing rain warning may be needed as the system approaches."

Significant rainfall and strong winds are also possible on Thursday.