Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of London-Middlesex.

Heavy rain expected Sunday night through Monday with rainfall amounts expected anywhere between 30-50mm by Monday evening.

According to the weather authority, the rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is forecast to track northeast across southern Ontario on Monday.

Localized flooding is possible in low lying areas.

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority and Catfish Creek Conservation Authority have also issued Watershed Conditions Statemens indicating that high water flows, unsafe banks or other factors are possible and could be dangerous for users such as anglers, boaters, swimmers, children or pets.