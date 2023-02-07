Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of the southern Ontario.

A strong low pressure system will bring rain that is heavy at times to London-Middlesex and surrounding areas beginning early Thursday morning.

Rainfall amounts could reach between 15 to 25 mm and southwest winds gusting from 70 to 90 km/h, with the strongest winds downwind of Lake Erie.

A major thaw will be underway Thursday as mild temperatures accompany the strong system. Daytime highs will climb well above freezing and in some areas will approach 10 C.

There is also the risk for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Windy. High 10 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High 3 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.