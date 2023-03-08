Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region

A special weather statement is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Simcoe-Norfolk, Haldimand, and east to Niagara.

A weather system will target the area early Friday morning with snow starting near Windsor-Essex before sunrise and moving east into London.

There is the potential of 10 to 15 cm of snow in the region affecting both the morning and evening commute.

Strong northeast winds will wrap around the low-pressure system Friday with blowing snow and low visibility expected.

There is still some uncertainty on the path of the low, and forecasted snowfall amounts could vary.

Here is a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Friday: Snow. Strong winds. High minus 2.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High zero.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. Light snow in the afternoon. High 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.