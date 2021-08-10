Special weather statement issued for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka early Tuesday morning.

Officials say thunderstorms will contain very heavy downpours giving local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less.

Frequent lightning and wind gusts to near 60 km/h are also associated with the thunderstorms.

A warning to early morning commuters, motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours, and to watch for ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.