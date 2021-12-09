Special weather statement issued for southern Ontario ahead of wet and windy weekend

It will be a wet and windy start to the weekend in Toronto and the rest of the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding regions, advising heavy rain and strong winds on Friday and Saturday.

“Rain is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Ontario and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario Friday night,” the agency said in its advisory released Thursday.

“Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front.”

Environment Canada said that Toronto could see rainfall between 25 to 45 millimetres by Saturday evening.

Also, the region could see strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70km/h develop Saturday afternoon that could damage trees and bring down power lines, causing power outages.

“By Saturday evening these winds are forecast to shift to the northwest with wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay,” Environment Canada said.

Before rain arrives in the evening, it will be a mix of sun and clouds in the city on Friday with a high of 7 C.

On Saturday, the temperature will reach a high of 9 C before dropping to a low of -1 C.

The sun will return on Sunday with a high of 4 C.