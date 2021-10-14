iHeartRadio

Special weather statement issued for the region

A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 7, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statment for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the weather agency, rain could be heavy at times late Friday and overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area and rainfall warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time.

