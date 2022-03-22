Special weather statement issued for Toronto area due to freezing rain risk Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Toronto area, warning of a risk of freezing rain on Wednesday.

The weather agency stated that freezing rain is possible in the morning and afternoon, and that it may lead to icy surfaces.

Rainfall amounts of up to 20 mm may also result in localized ponding on roads, the agency said.

Strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 0 C.

The weather agency said that the freezing rain is mostly likely to effect the areas north of Highway 401, and added that areas near the shores of Lake Ontario are “likely to remain above the freezing mark.”