Special weather statement issued for Toronto area due to freezing rain risk Wednesday
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Miriam Katawazi
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Toronto area, warning of a risk of freezing rain on Wednesday.
The weather agency stated that freezing rain is possible in the morning and afternoon, and that it may lead to icy surfaces.
Rainfall amounts of up to 20 mm may also result in localized ponding on roads, the agency said.
Strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 0 C.
The weather agency said that the freezing rain is mostly likely to effect the areas north of Highway 401, and added that areas near the shores of Lake Ontario are “likely to remain above the freezing mark.”
-
Two arrested in connection to incident involving health official: Halifax policeMembers of the Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to offences that occurred in RCMP territory earlier this week.
-
'We're disappointed': Red Deer officials, business owners sad to be shut out of World JuniorsThe 7000 seat Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer will be empty this August as the pucks drop for the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
-
-
B.C. volunteer heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugeesUpneet Kaur Bassi is a master’s of education student and a soon-to-be bride who’s heading for Poland Friday to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartmentsThe Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
-
School bus burns in southeast CalgaryFire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
-
First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelectionManitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remainMetro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.