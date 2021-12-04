Special weather statement issued for Toronto region ahead of snow, freezing rain on Sunday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA ahead of snow and freezing rain Sunday that could create hazardous travel conditions.

Environment Canada said in its advisory that a low-pressure system will move across the Great Lakes starting Sunday through Monday, bringing wintry conditions in the region.

“Precipitation will begin as snow Sunday afternoon then will change to ice pellets or freezing rain Sunday evening before changing to rain by Monday morning,” the federal agency said.

“Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.”

On Sunday, the high will be 3 C with a wind chill of -4 in the morning.

Wet conditions will persist on Monday with periods of rain or snow. It will also be windy with a high of 7 C.

The sun will return Tuesday, but the temperature will drop, reaching only a high of -3 C.