Special weather statement issued for Wednesday

A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.

The strongest winds are expected near the shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

A low-pressure system is gathering strength over the American Midwest and will slowly move east into the Great Lakes Tuesday night. Rain will arrive late Tuesday evening, and there is the risk of a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Milder temperatures will accompany the system with the forecast high Wednesday set to reach 10 C.

A second low passing through the Prairies will merge with the plains low sending a strong cold front through area. The cold air will flood in behind the cold front and as the temperature drops Wednesday night, and Londoners can expect a change over to snow.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with sunny breaks. High of 7 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High of 10 C.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. Low – 3 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 2 C.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High of 5 C.