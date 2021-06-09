Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible thunderstorms.

The forecaster says isolated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours are expected Wednesday afternoon in a warm and humid tropical air mass across much of Southern Ontario.

Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less along with wind gusts to 70 km/h are expected from some of the stronger thunderstorms. Small hail is possible.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to end this evening.

Environment Canada says Wednesday’s high is 29 C with a humidex of 36 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

On Thursday night, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 27 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Monday..sunny. High 27 C.

The average high this time of year is 24.6 C and the average low is 13.8 C.