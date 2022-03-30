Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex due to possible freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to the risk of freezing rain.

The statement is also in effect for Chatham-Kent.

A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow will be possible early Wednesday morning before changing to rain later in the morning. At this time, Environment Canada says there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the amount of freezing rain.

Untreated surface such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery.