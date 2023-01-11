Special weather statement issued: Toronto, GTA to see significant rainfall Thursday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, advising of significant rainfall on Thursday night.

In its advisory, Environment Canada said the city could see 15 to 30 millimetres of rain that is expected to begin late Thursday afternoon.

“Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this rainfall. Should the track of this low change, rainfall amounts could also change,” the federal agency said.

The rain will transition to snow by Friday morning, Environment Canada said, adding that a few centimetres of snow can be expected.

A special weather statement is also in effect in Peel, York, Durham and Halton regions.

The high for Thursday will be 6 C, while on Friday, the temperature will only climb to a high of -2 C.

The sun is expected to return in time for the weekend.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs of -3 C and 0 C, respectively.