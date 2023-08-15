Special weather statement lifted for London-Middlesex

A special weather statement was lifted late Tuesday for London-Middlesex and neighbouring counties after heavy rain fell on the region.

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant late Tuesday.

The weather authority had warned of “significant” rainfall on Tuesday, with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. The region saw heavy periods of rain and brief thunderstorms.

The special weather statement had originally been issued Monday.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Periods of rain or drizzle ending early evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low 12.

Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.