Special weather statement, rainfall warning issued for London region

A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in effect for the London area with showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, local rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm is possible, although some areas that get multiple rounds of heavy downpours may receive well in excess of 50 mm, amounting to 100 mm in some areas.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

According to the rainfall warning, showers and thunderstorms continue to affect much of southwestern Ontario, and areas that received heavy rainfall Sunday morning are now seeing lighter showers, but heavier rain is possible again in the afternoon.

The forecaster warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Residents are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.